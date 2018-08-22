FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (THV11) - The Razorbacks returned to practice for the first time since classes started back up. Head coach Chad Morris less than pleased with the teams effort on Tuesday.

"I knew this was coming, I've been in this business a long time and you always what for this day to come". Morris contributed the Hogs lack of effort to the schedule change but was clear that is not an excuse. "I think they saw themselves Saturday, and they definitely picked it up again but against just the overall energy level and just the retention level you could tell their schedule had changed."

The good news is tight end Jeremy Patton is expected back from injury next week, as well as Randy Ramsey who is expected back by the end of the week.

The Razorbacks open the season September 1st against Eastern Illinois.

