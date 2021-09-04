Moses Moody will hire agent, enter 2021 NBA Draft

In his only season in Fayetteville, the SEC Freshman of the Year led the Hogs in scoring and minutes, average 16.8 points in 33.8 minutes per game.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Moses Moody is entering the NBA Draft.

The now former-Arkansas guard announced his decision on ESPN's The Jump Friday afternoon.

Moody was an integral part of Arkansas' return to the upper echelon of college basketball, helping the Razorbacks reach their first Elite Eight since 1995.

In his only season in Fayetteville, he led the Hogs in scoring and minutes, average 16.8 points in 33.8 minutes per game.

He improved that figure in SEC play, averaged 17.8 points per game.