Mount Vernon-Enola wins girls 2A state basketball championship

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — On Saturday in Hot Springs, the Mount Vernon-Enola Warhawks and Conway Christian Eagles went at it for the 2A state title.
It was a close game for the majority of the matchup, until the last minute where Mount Vernon Enola's Dessie McCarty added a putback layup to give the Warhawks a 49-45 lead. Mount Vernon-Enola went on a 10-0 run to take down the Eagles 55-45 and win the first-ever state title for the Warhawks.
McCarty was unstoppable in the title game. The junior added 36 points and 18 rebounds, she was named the game MVP.
This was the first-ever state championship for Mount Vernon-Enola.