Mount Vernon-Enola wins girls 2A state basketball championship

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — On Saturday in Hot Springs, the Mount Vernon-Enola Warhawks and Conway Christian Eagles went at it for the 2A state title.

It was a close game for the majority of the matchup, until the last minute where Mount Vernon Enola's Dessie McCarty added a putback layup to give the Warhawks a 49-45 lead. Mount Vernon-Enola went on a 10-0 run to take down the Eagles 55-45 and win the first-ever state title for the Warhawks.