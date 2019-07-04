Fayetteville, Ark (THV11) - Sunday afternoon the University of Arkansas announced Eric Musselman as the next men’s head basketball coach.

Musselman comes to Fayetteville from Nevada where he served as head coach of the Wolfpack for 4 seasons dating back to 2015. During his tenure, Nevada captured three regular season Mountain West Conference Championships and one tournament championship in 2017.

“My family and I couldn’t be more excited to be coming to the University of Arkansas,” Coach Musselman said.

“The opportunity to be a part of the rich tradition of Razorback Basketball and to experience the passion of the Razorback fans is something that I am very much looking forward to."

He’s taken Nevada to the NCAA tournament three years in a row including a sweet 16 appearance in the 2017-18 season.

Musselman replaces Mike Anderson who was fired by the university nearly two weeks ago.