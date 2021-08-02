Musselman recognized by MiLB for his support of the minor leagues

The ever engaging coach of the Razorbacks is becoming as known for his 'fits and his is for his team's energetic style of play

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Eric Musselman has become as known for his practice and press conference attire as he has for playing a notoriously short bench.

It started last summer, and has since grown in both it's popularity, and it's meaning.

While Muss repped internationally known organizations like the Yankees and the Patriots, he told Joe Bloss of MiLB.com that "the people that were the coolest were the Minor League Baseball teams".

According to Bloss, Muss' affinity for the minor leagues started when Seattle Mariners senior marketing manager, Camden Finney, offered to send him a mask with the team's logo. And it grew from there.

Love the shirt and mask from the @MiLB Durham Bulls! The Bulls are reminding everyone to "Wash your Horns" another creative way to market their team. Thanks for the mask and gear @DurhamBulls! #MaskUp pic.twitter.com/XT1vB06kQO — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) November 14, 2020

I have a new favorite @MiLB team. Love the Mighty Mussels mascot the Mussel Man! Thanks for the mask and gear @MightyMussels #MaskUp pic.twitter.com/FpI6ttUwCN — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) October 18, 2020

As both the preseason and pandemic wore on, Muss found his message surrounding the masks changing. "And then it turned into what makes this particular Minor League organization different?” Musselman said.

The @MiLB Daytona Tortugas play in a stadium with some rich and important history. The Jack is where Jackie Robinson appeared in his first professional baseball game back in spring training of 1946. Thanks @daytonatortugas for the mask and gear! @Reds #StandWithTheJack #MaskUp pic.twitter.com/8ynmJNcag1 — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) November 22, 2020

Musselman now seeks to tweet and teach specific things about each minor league team, important causes, and specifics about the communities they're located in.

Per Bloss, "the thought exercise sparked a new routine that kicks off Arkansas film sessions. Before dissecting an opponent, Musselman leads a short presentation called “Voices and Choices.” One touched on the namesake of Daytona’s home stadium, Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Another detailed the Charleston RiverDogs’ Reading Around the Bases program, which promotes literacy in local schools. The goal was to provide examples of community service in hopes of inspiring his players to do the same."