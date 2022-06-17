NASCAR driver, analyst Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash

A woman was killed in Missouri after former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer struck her in the roadway just hours after he commentated a race for Fox Sports.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer was involved in a crash where he hit and killed a woman with his vehicle in Missouri, according to a police report.

Bowyer was traveling on U.S. 54 approaching Missouri Highway 242 in Lake Ozark, Missouri, on June 5 when he hit a woman who was standing in the middle of the road, the report states. The crash happened a few minutes before 9 p.m.

Bowyer immediately stopped and called for emergency help at the scene. Multiple agencies, including the Miller County Sheriff's Office and Lake Ozark Police Department, responded to the scene. Life-saving measures were attempted on the woman but were unsuccessful.

Bowyer provided a breath sample that determined his blood alcohol content was .000. The crash happened just hours after Bowyer worked the FOX television broadcast for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway outside St. Louis.

The woman who died was identified as 47-year-old Mary Jane Simmons. She died at the scene. The crash report states Simmons was believed to be under the influence of drugs. A "crystalline substance," believed to be methamphetamine, was found near her belongings.

A Missouri funeral home posted Simmons's obituary, which stated she "was kind and big-hearted and always willing to help others whenever she could." She is survived by one daughter.

Bowyer was not present for the NASCAR race at Sonoma Raceway, which was also the last broadcast of the season for FOX Sports. Fox said Bowyer was "handling a personal matter" to explain his absence. No further details were given at the time.

Neither Bowyer nor Fox Sports have publically responded to the crash report. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to both for a response.