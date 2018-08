LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (THV11) - The high school football season got off to a fast start as Nashville outlasted Watson Chapel 28-22 Monday night to open the season 1-0.

The Scrappers used a second half comeback after trailing 15-14 at halftime. Watson Chapel turned the ball over six times leading to all 28 points for Nashville.

The Bank of England Kickoff Classic continues Tuesday with Des Arc vs. England kicking off at 5:00 followed by West Memphis vs. Little Rock Central.

