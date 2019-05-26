SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Razorbacks will have more ammo than any other team at the NCAA Championships in two weeks as Arkansas earned a nation-best 17 entries to the final site in Austin, Texas after wrapping up the West Prelims Saturday night at Hornet Stadium.

Arkansas will be represented in the 4×100-meter relay as the legs of Kiara Parker, Payton Chadwick, Janeek Brown, and Kethlin Campbell ran their way to a heat win and the second-best mark in the West clocking 43.46 to advance to Austin.

Arkansas made it 2-for-2 on relays as they qualified its 4×400-meter relay through to the final site as well. Paris Peoples, Kiara Parker, Morgan Burks-Magee, and Kethlin Campbell ran to the tune of 3:30.47 – the fourth-fastest time on the night.

An indoor All-American in the Mile, Carina Viljoen advances to the NCAA meet in the outdoor version of the race – the 1,500-meters. Viljoen finished second in her heat and eighth-overall running a time of 4:13.27 that stands as a lifetime-best and the No. 6 time in program history.

The Razorback duo of Janeek Brown and Payton Chadwick picked up two spots in the 100-meter hurdles posting the second and third-fastest marks in the quarterfinal. Brown earned her spot in a brisk 12.71 while Chadwick followed suit in 12.83. The pair would return to qualify for the NCAA meet in the 200-meters later in the meet running times of 22.47 (No. 2 in program history) and 23.07, respectively.

Devin Clark, who already punched her ticket to the NCAA meet in the 3k-steeple, and Taylor Werner who earned a spot at the NCAA meet in the 10k, added the 5,000-meters to their schedules in two weeks as qualified for the final site. Devin Clark earned her spot in the 5k final running 15:38.74 that stands as a lifetime-best for Clark and doubles as the No. 3 time in the program history. Werner grabbed her spot running 15:44.63 while Carina Viljoen (16:24.66) and Sydney Brown (16:26.07) finished 31st and 32nd, respectively.