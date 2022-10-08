x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

NBA retires Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey permanently leaguewide

Players who currently wear No. 6 — including the Lakers' LeBron James — may continue doing so. Russell is the first player to have his number retired leaguewide.

More Videos

BOSTON — Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey is being retired across the NBA.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association made the announcement Thursday, permanently retiring the number worn by the 11-time champion, civil rights activist and someone good enough to have been enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach.

Russell becomes the first player to have his number retired leaguewide.

“Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill’s transcendent career will always be recognized.”

Players who currently wear No. 6 — including the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James — may continue doing so. But the number cannot be issued again, the league said.

All NBA players will wear a patch on the right shoulder of their jerseys this season, the league said, and every NBA court will display a clover-shaped logo with the No. 6 on the sideline near the scorer’s table.

The Boston Celtics have “separate and unique recognition for him on their uniforms" planned, the NBA said.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On NBA podcast covering league-wide news

Locked On also a daily podcast covering EVERY single NBA team, every day. Find yours today!

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out