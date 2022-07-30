NBA star Bobby Portis gives back with celebrity basketball game

Former Razorback and Little Rock Native Bobby Portis gave back to the community with numerous charity events

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The chance of a young basketball player making it to the NBA is less than 1%. That's just the reality.

Players like Little Rock Native Bobby Portis who did make it to the NBA, have defied those odds greatly.

On Saturday, Portis put on a Celebrity basketball game at the Jack Stephens Center at UA Little Rock as part of the Bobby Portis Foundation Weekend.

Former Razorbacks like Dusty Hannahs and Michael Qualls played in the game with Portis in addition to Portis's Milwaukee Bucks teammates like Jabari Parker and Jevon Carter.

All of the ticket sale proceeds went towards the Bobby Portis Foundation.

The foundation focuses on supporting single mothers and their families throughout the state.

"This is the weekend where I come in and give back to my community. We have kids' camps, bowling events, and the celebrity basketball game. The gala which my mom loves. All the proceeds go towards single moms. My mom was a single mom and she was the inspiration behind it. This weekend was centered around it and I'm truly blessed to spread my blessings to others," Portis said.

Portis was a standout at Hall High School in Little Rock, then went up to Arkansas. He was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2015 but eventually made his way to Milwaukee where he helped the Bucks win an NBA Championship in 2021.