The Little Rock native, former Razorback, and seven-time NBA All-Star is returning to the league on a 10-day contract with the Boston Celtics.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After three years of semi-retirement, Joe Johnson is back where it all began.

The former Little Rock Central standout signed a 10-day contract with the Boston Celtics, who originally drafted Johnson out of Arkansas back in 2001.

Johnson last played in the NBA in the 2017-18 season, when he played 55 games for the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets.

During his career in the NBA, Johnson was named an All-Star seven times, was named to an All-NBA team in 2010, and was named to an all-rookie team during his first year of professional basketball.

Since then, he's been standout player during his career in Ice Cube's three-on-three basketball league, The Big3, where he was the MVP in 2019 and 2021.

Now that Johnson as returned to the NBA, he could play as soon as Wednesday night when Boston takes on Cleveland.