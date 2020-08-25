LeBron James on Jacob Blake shooting: 'We are scared as Black people in America'

"Black men, Black women, Black kids we are terrified."

ORLANDO, Fla. — LeBron James continues to speak out on matters of racial injustice.

Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Portland Trailblazers in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, the Akron native and four-time MVP weighed in on the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“It's just, quite frankly, it's just (expletive) up in our community. I know people get tired of hearing me say it, but we are scared as Black people in America. Black men, Black women, Black kids we are terrified,” he said. "If you're sitting here telling me that there was no way to subdue that gentleman, or detain him, or before the firing of guns, then you're sitting here you're lying to not only me, you're lying to every African American, every Black person in the community because we see it over and over and over."

Blake was shot in the back as he leaned into his SUV with his three children in the vehicle by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin during a confrontation Sunday night. Blake's father said he was left paralyzed from the waist down. He remains hospitalized.

State authorities in Wisconsin are investigating the shooting. Two officers have since been placed on administrative leave.