'I present to you, Delonte West': Mark Cuban shares heartwarming picture of former NBA guard in treatment facility

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban shared a heartwarming photo of former NBA guard Delonte West in a treatment facility.

Last month, Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban made headlines when he picked up former NBA guard Delonte West at a Dallas gas station and helped check him into a rehab treatment facility.

On Friday, Cuban took to Twitter to share an update on the former Cleveland Cavaliers guard, sharing a picture of a happy-looking West riding a horse at the facility.

"Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West," Cuban wrote. "A long, long, long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support."

The picture of the smiling West stands in stark contrast to images of the 37-year-old that have made the rounds over the course of the past year.

In January, a disturbing viral video showed West being kicked and punched while laying in the middle of traffic in his hometown of Washington D.C. In a second video, an incoherent and shirtless West can be seen rambling about the attack and claiming that a man approached him with a gun while he was walking down the road, before launching into an expletive-filled rant.