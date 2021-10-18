Pro Hogs: Gafford signs 3-yr, $40.2 million extension with Wizards, per report

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports the former Razorback is getting a nice pay day in the nation's capital.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Razorback big man Daniel Gafford is reportedly getting a nice pay bump in Washington D.C.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the El Dorado, Ark. native is signing a three-year extension with the Wizards worth over $40 million.

Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford has agreed to a three-year, $40.2 million contract extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 19, 2021

Gafford landed with Washington after a trade with Chicago in the middle of last season. In 23 games with the Wizards, he averaged 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game to go with 68.1% shooting from the field.

Chicago drafted Gafford with the 38th overall pick in the 2nd round of the 2020 NBA Draft after a two-year career at Arkansas.

The 6-foot-10 center broke out his sophomore season for the Hogs, earning 1st-team All-SEC honors after averaging 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game.