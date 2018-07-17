JONESBORO, Ark. (A-STATE) – Arkansas State senior quarterback Justice Hansen has been named to the 2018 Maxwell Award Watch List, given annually by the Maxwell Football Club to the nation’s Player of the Year.

Hansen enters his final season with the Red Wolves having thrown at least one touchdown pass in 17 consecutive games and is coming off a junior season in which he was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year. He also finished the year ranked among the nation’s top-20 candidates for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Ward, while setting a new single-season Arkansas State and Sun Belt Conference mark for touchdown passes with 37.

The Edmond, Okla., native also broke school records for completions (305) and passing yards (3,967) and ended the 2017 season having established eight new Arkansas State statistical record (five season records and three game records), while also tying another. Hansen ranked among the top-10 players in the nation in seven statistical categories, while leading all of the NCAA FBS division in points responsible for per game at 22.2

Hansen is just the second player in A-State history to be named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, joining former A-State quarterback Fredi Knighten who was named to the list in 2015.

The Maxwell Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. The 24 awards boast over 750 years of tradition-selection excellence.

Season tickets for the Red Wolves' 2018 football campaign, which includes six home games, are available for purchase.

Tickets may be purchased through the A-State Ticket Office, located at the Convocation Center's lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online by visiting AStateRedWolves.com/Tickets.

© A-State