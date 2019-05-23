JONESBORO, Ark — The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Wednesday that it is implementing a Clear Bag Policy beginning with the 2019-20 athletics seasons to enhance security measures and expedite entry into A-State Athletics events at Centennial Bank Stadium and First National Bank Arena.

A-State’s Clear Bag Policy is consistent with other Sun Belt Conference members, as well as various other college and professional stadiums and arenas.  The policy is designed to be used as a substitute for any prohibited bags, but not a restriction on items permitted within the stadium.

Fans may still wear or carry items such as hand-held electronic devices, cameras with lenses shorter than 6”, blankets and small/mini umbrellas (no larger than 12” in height and width and 7” in depth).  Prohibited bags and items cannot be placed in a clear bag in order to gain entry.

Approved bags will include:

  • Clear bags no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”
  • Clear plastic 1 gallon resealable storage bags

*clear bags may feature a logo no larger than 4.5” x 3.4” on one side

  • Clutch purse no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”
  • Credentialed media and personnel will continue to enter the designated stadium checkpoints where they will be subject to screening and bag inspections
  • Exceptions will be made for bags containing necessary medical items after proper inspection at entrances

 Bags that will not be approved include, but are not limited to:

  • Tinted and/or printed-pattern bags
  • Backpacks
  • Briefcases
  • Cinch bags
  • Computer bags
  • Binocular cases
  • Camera cases
  • Fanny packs
  • Luggage
  • Any bag larger than the permissible size

