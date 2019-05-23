JONESBORO, Ark — The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Wednesday that it is implementing a Clear Bag Policy beginning with the 2019-20 athletics seasons to enhance security measures and expedite entry into A-State Athletics events at Centennial Bank Stadium and First National Bank Arena.

A-State’s Clear Bag Policy is consistent with other Sun Belt Conference members, as well as various other college and professional stadiums and arenas. The policy is designed to be used as a substitute for any prohibited bags, but not a restriction on items permitted within the stadium.

Fans may still wear or carry items such as hand-held electronic devices, cameras with lenses shorter than 6”, blankets and small/mini umbrellas (no larger than 12” in height and width and 7” in depth). Prohibited bags and items cannot be placed in a clear bag in order to gain entry.

Arkansas State University

Approved bags will include:

Clear bags no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”

Clear plastic 1 gallon resealable storage bags

*clear bags may feature a logo no larger than 4.5” x 3.4” on one side

Clutch purse no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”

Credentialed media and personnel will continue to enter the designated stadium checkpoints where they will be subject to screening and bag inspections

Exceptions will be made for bags containing necessary medical items after proper inspection at entrances

Bags that will not be approved include, but are not limited to:

Tinted and/or printed-pattern bags

Backpacks

Briefcases

Cinch bags

Computer bags

Binocular cases

Camera cases

Fanny packs

Luggage

Any bag larger than the permissible size

