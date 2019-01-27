JONESBORO, Ark. — The Jonesboro community continues to rally around Wendy Anderson, the wife of A-State football coach Blake Anderson, as she recovers from surgery for brain cancer.



Coach Anderson posted an update on social media on Friday, Jan. 25 explaining that Wendy had been moved out of the intensive care unit, and into a normal observation room.

Tight end Javonis Isaac told us he's glad fans continue to cheer Wendy on through her recovery process.

“It's very good that the community is behind them,” Issac said, “and it shows that the community loves the coaching staff and everyone else around here."

Coach Anderson posted a message of thanks to everyone who is praying for and supporting his family.

