JONESBORO, Ark. — People across Arkansas have sent their prayers to Jonesboro for Wendy Anderson. On Sunday, Jan. 27, they were answered in a small but meaningful way.

Just a few days after undergoing surgery for tumors in her brain, Blake Anderson has announced that his wife Wendy, is headed home.

After 2 p.m. on Sunday, Anderson tweeted, "Praise the Lord we are headed home."

The tweet has once again garnered lots of support on social media with more than 1,000 likes and people sending their prayers and well wishes.

