JONESBORO, Ark. — The entire state and all of Red Wolf nation are standing behind the Anderson family.

Blake Anderson, head football coach for the Red Wolves announced his wife had surgery to remove two of the five tumors in her brain on Thursday morning.

On Thursday night, the Arkansas State Red Wolves Men's Basketball team stood behind Wendy following her surgery.

They announced on Twitter that they were starting #SuitsAndSneakers week.

The staff would wear the shoes for Coaches vs. Cancer and the players and staff supported Coach Anderson and his wife with the #NotFightingAlone pregame shirts.

And it definitely helps that the Red Wolves beat Appalachian State 82 to 81 in overtime.

Earlier this week, the coach announced his wife’s cancer had spread to her brain after she was rushed to the emergency room - which led to this surgery.

Wendy Anderson was diagnosed last year with Stage 4 – Triple Negative Breast cancer. In December, the family announced it spread to her lymph nodes, liver, and lungs.

Coach also tweeted out, "1 of so many answered prayers along this journey is a surgery without complications. Now just wait to watch God work. Praise the Lord."

Our hearts and prayers continue to be with the Anderson family during this time.