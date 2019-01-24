JONESBORO, Ark. — Blake Anderson, head football coach for the Arkansas State Red Wolves announced his wife will have surgery at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 24.

The surgery comes after the coach announced on Monday that his wife’s cancer had spread to her brain.

Wendy Anderson was diagnosed last year with Stage 4 – Triple Negative Breast cancer. In December, the family announced it spread to her lymph nodes, liver and lungs.

RELATED: ‘God is right here with us every second’ | A-State Coach Blake Anderson announces wife’s cancer spread

Wendy was rushed to the emergency room on Monday, January 21, 2019 with severe head pain and nausea. After tests and scans, Wendy was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Early Thursday morning, Coach Anderson tweeted, “Swelling in brain and pain have gone down some over past 24 hours of medications, but not a permanent fix. Team of doctors are in agreement that surgery is needed to relieve the pressure around the two largest of the five tumors they can see in the brain. Hoping this procedure will buy some time and allow us to stop medications.”

The coach added, “Next step will depend fully on how she responds to surgery.”

Our hearts and prayers continue to be with the Anderson family during this time.