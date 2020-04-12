Burns scores 19 to carry Winthrop over Little Rock 80-75

D.J. Burns Jr. had 19 points as Winthrop edged past Arkansas-Little Rock 80-75. Burns shot 9 for 10 from the floor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — D.J. Burns Jr. had 19 points as Winthrop edged past Arkansas-Little Rock 80-75. Burns shot 9 for 10 from the floor.

A hard-fought battle in the bubble finale.



See you Sunday at the Jack for our 2020-21 home opener.#LittleRocksTeam | #UnfinishedBusiness pic.twitter.com/EA3bD4vpsx — Little Rock Basketball (@LittleRockMBB) December 3, 2020

Charles Falden had 12 points for Winthrop. Chandler Vaudrin had 11 points and eight assists, and Adonis Arms added six rebounds.

Markquis Nowell had 25 points and 10 assists for the Trojans. He also committed seven turnovers. Nikola Maric added 20 points and 11 rebounds and Marko Lukic had 11 points.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.)