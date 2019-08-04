MINNEAPOLIS — The 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament wraps up Monday night as Virginia plays Texas Tech.

It's the first time either school has reached the national championship game.

Both teams are among the best defensively in the nation. Virginia allows only 55.5 points per game, which ranks first in the country. Texas Tech ranks third, allowing 58.8 points per game.

Virginia stunned Auburn 63-62 on Saturday when Kyle Guy sank three free throws with 0.6 seconds left after a late foul call. Then Texas Tech beat Michigan State 61-51, buoyed by 22 points from Matt Mooney and bolstered by coach Chris Beard's smothering defensive approach.

A year after becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16, the top-seeded Cavaliers are a win away from a national championship.

Oddsmakers list Virginia as a one-point favorite and the over/under sits at 119 total points.

Tipoff: 9:20 p.m. ET Monday

TV: WTSP and other CBS affiliates nationwide will broadcast the game

Site: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

Note: The Associated Press contributed to this story.

