Sam Pittman to speak July 22nd at SEC Media Days

The Southeastern Conference today announced the appearance schedule at its annual Football Media Days, set to take place July 19-22, returning to the Hyatt Regency Birmingham - The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala., as previously announced.

The Wynfrey Hotel has been the site of the signature event 18 times in the last 19 occurrences. SEC Football Media Days was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was last held in July of 2019, also in Hoover.

A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.

The SEC Network and ESPN will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.

Names below are listed alphabetically by school and not an indicator of actual order of appearance. Daily rotations and times will be determined and released at a later date.

Media registration for the event will begin in early June.

2021 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 19

Florida - Dan Mullen

LSU - Ed Orgeron

South Carolina - Shane Beamer

TUESDAY, July 20

Georgia - Kirby Smart

Kentucky - Mark Stoops

Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin

Tennessee - Josh Heupel

WEDNESDAY, July 21

Alabama - Nick Saban

Mississippi State - Mike Leach

Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher

Vanderbilt - Clark Lea

THURSDAY, July 22

Arkansas - Sam Pittman

Auburn - Bryan Harsin