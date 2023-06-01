UCA basketball's Boone out indefinitely

Boone, who is in his fourth year as head coach for the UCA men's basketball team, is out indefinitely after undergoing heart surgery.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — University of Central Arkansas men's basketball coach Anthony Boone will be out indefinitely after undergoing successful heart surgery, UCA Athletic Director Brad Teague announced on Friday.

"Coach Boone is recovering in the hospital after successful surgery and will need some time to heal," Teague said in a press release. "We are confident our coaching staff and student-athletes will continue to compete hard and embrace Coach Boone's style of servant leadership, as was evident in last night's game."

Boone didn't coach in the Bears' 77-75 loss to Eastern Kentucky Thursday night at the Farris Center in Conway, Ark. Associate head coach Jeff Price and assistant coaches Brock Widders and John Cranford are guiding the program in his absence.

Missing our leader but we're in good hands with the remainder of our coaching staff. Get well Coach Boone!!! #BearClawsUp https://t.co/WiKCl8sqqd — UCA Men's Basketball (@UCAMBB) January 6, 2023

Boone, who arrived at UCA in 2014, has compiled a 30-62 overall record in his four years as head coach, which includes a 22-game stint as an interim head coach in 2019 after the resignation of Russ Pennell.

"We are very blessed for Anthony and his family that the surgery was successful," Teague said. "We definitely look forward to seeing Coach Boone back on the court and leading our program."

The Bears (5-11, 0-3 ASUN) are currently riding a seven-game losing skid.