1 Arkansas races past Murray State

Moore's heroics lead Hogs to victory

In the first of a three game set #1 Arkansas knocked off Murray State, 7-6. The Diamond Hogs are now a perfect 8-0 to begin the season.

Peyton Pallete got his first Friday start of the season and was electric. The sophomore struck out a career high ten in four innings of work.

With Arkansas trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the third Casey Optiz gave his team the lead with a three run triple.

Cabot Native, Jake Slunder, cut the Arkansas lead in half with an RBI single in the fourth.

Connor Noland was the first Hog out of the pen and immediately gave up a two run homer. Murray State had a 4-3 lead in the fifth. He would be replaced by Zach Morris who would also give up a two run bomb.

The Hogs trailed 6-3 headed into the sixth inning. In the bottom of the inning Robert Moore hit his second home run of the season and Arkansas trailed just 6-5.

In the bottom of the 8th he did it again. Moore's second two run homer of the day put the Hogs up 7-6. Jaxon Wiggins would finish it in the 9th for the win.