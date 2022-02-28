10 Arkansas softball shuts out Louisville 14-0 to take the series

After dropping the first game of Monday's doubleheader, the Hogs' offense exploded in the rubber match to take two out of three from the Cardinals.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No.10-ranked Arkansas softball team shut out Louisville in emphatic fashion in the second leg of Monday's doubleheader to take the series from the Cardinals.

After losing the first game of the day 8-4, the Razorback offense exploded for 14 hits, as Arkansas dominated in a 14-0 over Louisville to split the doubleheader and take two games out of three from the weekend.

Secured the series.



Arkansas pieces together a season-high 14 hits and Delce tosses a shutout to take Game 3. pic.twitter.com/A7StS0PuLd — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 28, 2022

Chenise Delce tossed a shutout on the mound, allowing only two hits in five scoreless innings.

At the plate, an 8-run 2nd inning highlighted a big game for the bats.

Already up 2-0 after the first, a bases clearing double from Danielle Gibson pushed the lead to 5-0, while a 3-run homer from Linnie Malkin gave the Hogs a 10-0 lead heading into the third.

A 3-for-1 deal pic.twitter.com/Yfl5bH8rf7 — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 28, 2022