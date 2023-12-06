2023 NBA Draft could be historic for Arkansas

This year's draft has shades of 1992 in terms of Arkansas representation. Here's a look at where the former Razorbacks could end up on draft night.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 2023 NBA Draft could be a historic night for Arkansas as four Razorbacks could hear their name called on Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

If they all find a new home, it would be the most Hogs taken in a single NBA Draft since 1992: Isaiah Morris (Miami Heat), Lee Mayberry (Milwaukee Bucks), Todd Day (Milwaukee Bucks) and Oliver Miller (Phoenix Suns).

But the question on everyone's mind— where will they play? Here's where we think they will go on Thursday.

8. Washington Wizards - Anthony Black, Guard

Black, 6-7, 210 pounds, entered the last season with high expectations as the No. 15 ranked recruit in the 2022 class and didn't disappoint in his only year in Fayetteville. He averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals while contributing an SEC-high 34.8 minutes per game for the Razorbacks.

Black earned All-SEC Second Team, was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and was a Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year finalist.

He's a playmaker with length who has a high motor and can get to the rim. In fact, ESPN Draft Analyst Johnathan Givony tabbed Black as the best perimeter defender in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Washington at No. 8 is the logical landing spot for Black, and if picked, he would be the highest-drafted Razorback since Day in 1992.

The Wizards made a splash on June 18, trading three-time all-star guard Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for 12-time all-star guard Chris Paul, another guard in Landry Shamet and multiple second-round picks and pick swaps.

Don't expect Paul to suit up for Washington next season, as the 38-year-old has expressed his desire to play for a contender. There's a good chance the organization initiates a contract buyout, making Paul an unrestricted free agent.

That's where Black becomes an attractive option.

Almost every draft analyst has the Duncanville, Texas, native going between picks six through nine, but there's an overwhelming belief he ends up with Washington at No. 8.

Black has drawn NBA comparisons to Indiana guard Tyreese Hailburton and Oklahoma City guard Josh Giddey and arguably checks off what the Wizards need— a creative ballhandler who can defend multiple positions.

Black's versatility makes him a viable candidate to serve as the cornerstone for the Wizards' rebuild.

Although he can run a pick-and-roll and is a selfless passer, there is room for improvement in Black's game.

Last season at Arkansas, teams didn't fully respect his outside jumper, and rightfully so, shooting 30.1% from three. In addition, Black's 70.5% shooting from the free throw line also draws some concern.

Black was often hesitant when given an open three-point opportunity, but it's nothing experience and a developmental coach can't fix.

According to Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress, Black has been working on his jump shot mechanics this offseason with the same trainer that helps four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry.

Anthony Black working with Steph Curry’s trainer to perfect his jumper👀 pic.twitter.com/DWWkKKXpZP — Will Whitson (@will_whitson2) May 19, 2023

Unless a team trades up to take Black, it almost seems inevitable that he ends up in Washington.

What's cool about this?

Razorback fans will be able to see him throw alley-oops to former Arkansas center Daniel Gafford, a connection that would indeed become a fan favorite for a state that lacks an NBA team.

17. Los Angeles Lakers - Nick Smith, Guard

Smith's lone season at Arkansas was hampered by a lingering knee injury, missing 19 of 36 games and causing his draft stock to plummet.

Entering the 2022-23 season, Smith, 6-5, 185 pounds, was ranked the No. 1 recruit in the country by 247Sports out of North Little Rock High School and was a projected top-five pick.

While he flashed his scoring ability late in the season, averaging 12.5 points, his efficiency just wasn't there, finishing the year shooting a below-average 37% from the field, among the worst on the team, and 34% from deep with 29 assists (1.7 APG) and 27 turnovers (1.6 TPG).

Despite Smith's unfortunate year, the 19-year-old is still considered a first-round talent with tremendous upside.

That high ceiling would be valuable for a team like the Los Angeles Lakers, who need a shot-creating guard, especially if another team signs Austin Reaves as a restricted free agent.

Smith is among the best in this year's draft in terms of ball handling, and he can create off the dribble with a crafty mid-range jumper. Pairing his offensive skillset with his 6-foot-8 wingspan and high-energy effort on defense, Smith can immediately serve as a role player for an organization looking to add bench depth with starter potential later on down the line.

Smith to the Lakers would be interesting, though.

He worked out at the Klutch Sports Pro Day in Los Angeles on May 30, and ESPN Draft Analyst Johnathan Givnoy said he drew a big crowd and performed well.

Klutch Sports Group is a sports agency based in Los Angeles and owned by Rich Paul, who just so happens to represent the Lakers' two biggest stars — LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

It's a connection that can't be overlooked, given the team's needs, and Smith's alpha mentality on the basketball court would be a good fit in the locker room and the Los Angeles spotlight.

Nick Smith's handle, footwork and pullup game were on display at the Klutch pro day. The Arkansas product drew a big audience of NBA executives to watch him in LA. pic.twitter.com/5WLylN2pOA — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 30, 2023

Scouts at the NBA Draft Combine compared Smith's game to former NBA superstar Jamal Crawford, Sacramento guard Malik Monk and Golden State guard Jordan Poole.

With an entire offseason of rest and development, there's a good chance people will see a rejuvenated Smith when he touches an NBA court later this year, which could be in the purple and gold.

37. Denver Nuggets - Jordan Walsh, Forward

Every year there are a couple of players in the draft pool whose games translate better in the NBA.

Last year, the Houston Rockets picked forward Tari Eason out of LSU with the No. 17 overall pick after averaging 16.9 points in 33 games with four starts under head coach Will Wade.

Eason got drafted to Houston, played in all 82 games and put together an impactful first season that ended with All-Rookie Second-Team honors.

That's Walsh in this year's draft.

Not only is his game similar to Eason and Golden State forward Jonathan Kuminga, but he has all the necessary tools to be an impactful role player and an eventual starter.

Although Walsh's stat line of 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game at Arkansas wasn't eye-popping for a McDonald's All-American, he still found ways to impact the game and was one of four Razorbacks to play in all 36 contests, recording a team-high 881 minutes last season.

Walsh, 6-7, 205 pounds, has a 7-foot-2 wingspan, the fifth-longest at the NBA Draft Combine, where he put on a show in front of scouts and executives.

In two scrimmages at the draft combine in Chicago, Walsh posted 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, cementing himself as a late first or early second-round pick.

Recent Link Academy ⭐️ Jordan Walsh showing off his inside out game at the NBA Combine pic.twitter.com/YNZPOFcits — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) May 18, 2023

CBS Sports has Walsh as the No. 50 overall prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he won't last that long, being one of the best rebounding wings in this year's class.

Along with being active on the glass, Walsh's long frame allows him to shut down primary ball handlers and generate turnovers anywhere on the court.

If he falls to Denver at No. 37, it would be a match made in heaven.

Fresh off their first NBA championship in franchise history, Walsh would walk into a locker room filled with veterans who know how to win.

Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon was a 2022-23 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year finalist, and forward Jeff Green has played for 11 NBA teams throughout his 15-year career.

Both would be quality mentors for Walsh.

In addition to having positive influences on and off the court, Walsh's skillset would gel perfectly with head coach Mike Malone's half-court offense. Walsh is at his best when cutting to the basket, and two-time MVP center Nikola Jokic and company know how to find the open man — ranking second in the NBA with 28.9 assists per game last year.

The former Arkansas forward has a sneaky upside, especially for contending teams looking to add depth. Walsh shot 43% from the field and an abysmal 27% from three for the Hogs last season, which can be viewed as a weakness.

But according to LockedOn's Rylan Stiles, he has been impressive shooting the ball throughout the pre-draft process.

53. Minnesota Timberwolves - Ricky Council, Guard

Council will be 22 years old when the 2023 NBA season kicks off, and the age might weigh heavily on his second-round status.

If Council, 6-6, 208 pounds, was two years younger, there's a good chance he would go in the first round, especially after the year he had at Arkansas.

After earning American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year honors at Wichita State in 2021, Council, 6-6, 208 pounds, transferred to the Razorbacks for his junior season, where he earned All-SEC Second-Team, averaging a team-high 16.1 points per game (fifth best in the SEC), 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Even with Black and Smith on the court, Council was the most impactful scorer on the roster.

Minnesota has one pick in the 2023 NBA Draft because of the Rudy Gobert trade with the Utah Jazz. This means President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly and head coach Chris Finch need to find a golden nugget that's more developed and ready to contribute.

Council could fill that role perfectly off the bench with his ability to finish in the paint and play below the rim while holding his own defensively, given his more considerable stature as a guard.

The Timberwolves have loads of young talent at every position, but lack a consistent 3-and-D player, something Council is working to mold into as he transitions to the NBA.