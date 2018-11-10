LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (THV11) - Pulaski Academy star tight end Hudson Henry is staying home.

Thursday afternoon the 4-star recruit announced his commitment to Chad Morris and the Razorbacks.

Henry is ranked the number one recruit in the state of Arkansas and the number two tight end in the country.

All Glory to God!! Galatians 2:20 pic.twitter.com/8e8EpCCk2v — Hudson Henry (@hudsonhenry84) October 11, 2018

He becomes the 22nd commit in the 2019 class which vaults the Razorbacks to a top 15 class nationally.

Henry chose the Razorbacks over Stanford, Clemson, Penn State, and Wisconsin.

Hudson's older brother, Hunter Henry, played for the Arkansas Razorbacks from 2013 to 2016. He was chosen in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft by San Diego with the 35th overall pick. Their father, Mark, also played for the Razorbacks as an offensive lineman from 1987 to 1991.

