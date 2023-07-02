Arkansas No. 10 seed in SEC Tournament

After finishing 8-10 in SEC play, the Arkansas men's basketball team will be the No. 10 seed at the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It might not have been the perfect ending to the regular season for the University of Arkansas men's basketball team, but the season lives on at the SEC Tournament from March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

The league office announced the 2023 SEC Tournament schedule Saturday night with Arkansas (19-12, 8-10 SEC) competing in the 12-team tournament as the No. 10 seed.

The Razorbacks will battle seventh-seeded Auburn in the second round on March 9 at 6 p.m. Central. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

It will be only the second time Arkansas has faced Auburn in the SEC Tournament with the Razorbacks securing a 75-67 victory in the 2000 championship game.

The winner will face No.2 seed Texas A&M in the quarterfinals on March at 6 p.m.

Hey look a bracket! pic.twitter.com/11AVTffo3I — Tyler Cass (@TVTylerCass) March 5, 2023

Arkansas is 8-9 at Bridgestone Arena, reaching the finals twice (2015 and 2017). The program has one SEC Tournament championship (2000) and has finished runner-up five times.

2023 SEC TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

All times Central

Wednesday, March 8

Game 1: No. 12 South Carolina vs. No. 13 Ole Miss, 6 pm, SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 Georgia vs. No. 14 LSU, 8 pm, SEC Network

Thursday, March 9

Game 3: No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Florida, Noon, SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 Tennessee vs. Winner Game 1, 2 pm, SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 10 Arkansas, 6 pm, SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 Vanderbilt vs. Winner Game 2, 8 pm, SEC Network

Friday, March 10

Game 7: No. 1 Alabama vs. Winner Game 3, Noon, ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 Missouri vs. Winner Game 4, 2 pm, ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Texas A&M vs. Winner Game 5, 6 pm, SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Kentucky vs. Winner Game 6, 8 pm, SEC Network

Saturday, March 11

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, Noon, ESPN

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 2 pm, ESPN