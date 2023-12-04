'See you soon' | Temple transfer Battle announces commitment to Arkansas

Battle averaged 17.9 points per game and was the Owls' leading scorer.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas men's basketball picked up a commitment from former Temple guard Khalif Battle on Wednesday.

Battle entered the transfer portal on March 14 and was rated the 12th-best player available after leading the Owls in scoring with 17.9 points per game on 41% shooting from the field and 35% from three.

He also averaged 3.5 rebounds per game and was second on the team in steals with 26 total.

Battle announced his decision to join the Razorbacks on social media.

The 6-5, 175-pound, Hillside, N.J. native appeared in 27 games for Temple in 2022-23 and helped the Owls to an upset victory over No. 1 Houston 56-55 on Jan. 22.

Battle, who has two years of eligibility remaining, scored 20 or more points in 13 games, including a season-high 27 points in an 83-73 victory over VCU on Dec. 12. He matched that season-high with another 27-point performance in a 72-71 loss to SMU on Feb. 8.

The new Arkansas guard was a 2021 All-American Athletic Conference selection and a preseason All-AAC selection in 2022.

Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman and his staff continue to fill out the roster after the departure of guards Nick Smith, Anthony Black and Ricky Council. Junior guard Davonte Davis also declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, but has until June 12 to decide if he wants to return to the program and maintain his college eligibility.