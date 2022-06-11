Arkansas' Britton Wilson wins 400m hurdles national title

Wilson finished the race in 53.86 to claim victory at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

EUGENE, Ore. — For the first time ever, Arkansas has an outdoor national champion in the women's 400 meter hurdles.

Britton Wilson raced her way to a national title Saturday in Eugene, Ore., winning the 400m hurdles with a time of 53.86 at the NCAA Championships.

Wilson came into the event as the collegiate leader this season with a time of 53.75, and showed why she came into the race as one of the favorites as she held a significant lead down the back stretch.

Race on Razorbacks 🐗



Winning the 400M Hurdles is Britton Wilson with a time of 53.86 seconds.

The individual title caps a remarkable season for the SEC outdoor runner of the year.

Wilson won the 400m hurdles and the 400m at the SEC Championships, becoming the first woman ever to pull off that double.

Win a national championship



Get a selfie



Britton Wilson secures 10 points with victory



Razorbacks currently 8th with 27 points



Britton Wilson secures 10 points with victory

Razorbacks currently 8th with 27 points

Two events remain

Wilson was also one of ten athletes named to the pre-NCAA Outdoor Bowerman Watch List. The Bowerman is awarded to the nation's best men's and women's track and field athlete.