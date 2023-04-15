Arkansas clinches series over No. 16 Tennessee

Arkansas hasn't lost a series to Tennessee in Fayetteville since 1996.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No. 5 Arkansas got the best of No.16 Tennessee 6-3 in game two of a three-game weekend series on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks (28-7, 10-4 SEC) reeled off a three-run seventh inning to put the nail in the coffin for their fourth victory in the last five games.

Redshirt junior pitcher Will McEntire made the start for the Hogs on the mound, and the Volunteers (23-12, 5-9) didn't make it easy early on.

Tennessee redshirt sophomore outfielder Jared Dickey crushed a leadoff home run in the top of the first inning to put the Vols up 1-0.

However, Arkansas responded in the bottom half of the frame with a two-run home run by junior outfielder Jace Bohrofren to give the Razorbacks a 2-1 lead.

Not enough people are talking about how good @jace_bohrofen is pic.twitter.com/K8OZ977AD6 — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 15, 2023

The Hogs added more runs in the fifth inning to take a 3-1 lead after an RBI single by junior infielder Ben McLaughlin.

In the top of the seventh, the Hogs changed made a change on the mound, which ended McEntire's night. The starting pitcher tossed six innings and allowed two runs on six hits with five strikeouts.

Arkansas freshman pitcher Gage Wood came in for McEntire and shut down the Volunteers' bats.

Arkansas Pitcher and Bryant, Arkansas Native Will McEntire on Razorback football great Darren McFadden being at the baseball game.



“I thought it was funny because his thing was ‘Bring the Wood’ and we had Gage Wood on the mound and he brought it tonight.” #WPS — Cierra Clark (@CierraClarkTV) April 16, 2023

The Batesville native closed the game out, allowing one run on one hit with six strikeouts in three innings of action.

Gage Wood has begun pic.twitter.com/VDGQ2mAVzC — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 16, 2023

The Razorbacks will close out their weekend series against Tennessee on Sunday. Coverage from Baum-Walker Stadium begins at 2 p.m. on SEC Network+.