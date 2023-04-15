Arkansas clinches series over No. 16 Tennessee

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No. 5 Arkansas got the best of No.16 Tennessee 6-3 in game two of a three-game weekend series on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.
The Razorbacks (28-7, 10-4 SEC) reeled off a three-run seventh inning to put the nail in the coffin for their fourth victory in the last five games.
Redshirt junior pitcher Will McEntire made the start for the Hogs on the mound, and the Volunteers (23-12, 5-9) didn't make it easy early on.
Tennessee redshirt sophomore outfielder Jared Dickey crushed a leadoff home run in the top of the first inning to put the Vols up 1-0.
However, Arkansas responded in the bottom half of the frame with a two-run home run by junior outfielder Jace Bohrofren to give the Razorbacks a 2-1 lead.
The Hogs added more runs in the fifth inning to take a 3-1 lead after an RBI single by junior infielder Ben McLaughlin.
In the top of the seventh, the Hogs changed made a change on the mound, which ended McEntire's night. The starting pitcher tossed six innings and allowed two runs on six hits with five strikeouts.
Arkansas freshman pitcher Gage Wood came in for McEntire and shut down the Volunteers' bats.
The Batesville native closed the game out, allowing one run on one hit with six strikeouts in three innings of action.
The Razorbacks will close out their weekend series against Tennessee on Sunday. Coverage from Baum-Walker Stadium begins at 2 p.m. on SEC Network+.
Arkansas has won nine of the last 10 games against Tennessee and hasn't dropped a home series against the Vols since 1996.