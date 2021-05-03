Arkansas softball clinches share of SEC Title

Hogs split doubleheader with LSU

On Monday #7 splits its doubleheader with #16 LSU to clinch a share of the regular season SEC title. LSU won the first game, but the Razorbacks salvaged the night cap.

This is the first time in program history that Arkansas will finish the season as regular season SEC Champions.

Arkansas can win the SEC outright depending on what happens with Florida and Texas A&M next weekend. The Hogs regular season is over they now await the NCAA selection show.

In game one Arkansas jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first thanks to a Danielle Gibson sacrifice fly. The offense though would leave a runner on third in the inning.

The Tigers would grab a run in back to back innings off Mary Haff.

T1 | Arkansas 1, LSU 0



𝐇𝐎𝐆𝐒 𝐇𝐀𝐕𝐄 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐃 🐗



We'll take it 😄



📺 https://t.co/pLSY7piSD2 pic.twitter.com/J9zobthuuF — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 3, 2021

Arkansas once again scored in the first inning of game two. Linnie Malkin and Kayla Green hit back to back home runs in the third to give the Hogs a 3-0 lead.

On the mound Autumn Storms and Mary Haff combined to allow just one run.