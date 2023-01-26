Arkansas drops nail-biter to Alabama for third straight loss

The Razorbacks committed 20 turnovers and allowed Alabama to shoot 50% from the field.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas women's basketball team dropped a nail-biter to Alabama 69-66 Thursday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Arkansas senior guard Makayla Daniels drilled a three-pointer in front of a crowd of 3,206 people to tie the game 66-66 with 18 seconds left.

But like it was the entire game, Alabama (16-5, 5-3 SEC) answered back with a three by graduate student guard Hannah Barber to jump in front 69-66 with eight seconds to play.

The Razorbacks (17-6, 4-4) had two chances to draw even before the final buzzer. Redshirt senior guard Chrissy Carr missed a three, and redshirt freshman guard Saylor Poffenbarger turned it over as Arkansas lost for only the second time at home this season.

Redshirt senior forward Erynn Barnum led the Razorbacks with 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, while Daniels added 13 points and a game-high five assists. Poffenbarger and sophomore guard Samara Spencer each scored 12 points for Arkansas.

Arkansas committed 20 turnovers, shot 37% from the field, including 38.1% from three and never led by more than a point in the second half.

Alabama graduate student guard Brittany Davis made a three-pointer to give the Crimson Tide a 12-point lead, its biggest of the game, with 5:32 to play in the second quarter.

That’s when the Razorbacks started to turn things around.

Arkansas ended the first half and came out of the locker room on an 11-0 run. Following a three by Carr, Spencer scored a fastbreak layup to give the Razorbacks a 37-36 lead with 8:24 to play in the third quarter.

The Crimson Tide retook the lead 14 seconds later off a pair of free throws from graduate student center Jada Rice and the Razorbacks were never in front again.

Arkansas led a total of 3:55 in its loss to Alabama and allowed the Tide to shoot 50% from the field and 47.1% from three.

Alabama also finished 11-of-12 from the free throw line.

It's Arkansas's first loss to the Tide since January 2018.

Davis scored a game-high 22 points and added four assists for the Crimson Tide, while Rice tallied 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds.