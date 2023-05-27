Arkansas's comeback bid falls short, eliminated from SEC Tournament

The Razorbacks scored three runs in the ninth inning but couldn't complete the comeback against Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

HOOVER, Ala. — No. 2 Arkansas's run at the SEC Tournament is over.

The Razorbacks gave No. 10 Texas A&M a scare on Saturday in the semifinals, but couldn't complete the comeback in a 5-4 loss at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala.

The Aggies built a 4-0 lead over the Hogs in the sixth inning after two bases-loaded walks by freshman pitchers Gage Wood and Parker Coil.

But Arkansas didn't back down.

Following a leadoff double from redshirt senior third baseman Caleb Cali, junior Ben McLaughlin got the Razorbacks on the board with a pinch-hit RBI single to cut into Texas A&M's lead 4-1.

Arkansas's bats started to come alive in the ninth inning. Graduate shortstop John Bolton ripped a two-RBI double down the right-field line, and then sophomore designated hitter Kendall Diggs reached first on a fielding error, which scored another run for the Hogs.

BRING EM ON HOME JOHN B!!! A John Bolton 2 RBI Double to right field makes it 5-3 Aggies! #wps — Cierra Clark (@CierraClarkTV) May 27, 2023

In the blink of an eye, the Aggies' lead was cut to 5-4 and the Razorbacks were in striking distance of another comeback victory in Hoover.

HOGS ARE WITHIN ONE pic.twitter.com/kP11mlzh6I — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 27, 2023

However, Arkansas couldn't capitalize on the momentum as Texas A&M sophomore pitcher Troy Wansing struck out graduate left fielder Jared Wegner with runners on second and first to end the game.

The Razorbacks used six pitchers in the loss. Sophomore pitcher Brady Tygart received the loss after allowing one run on three hits over 3.1 innings with three strikeouts and two walks.

Redshirt junior pitcher Will McEntire pitched 2.1 innings out of the bullpen for the Hogs and allowed three runs on three hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

Texas A&M senior pitcher Matt Dilliard didn't get credited for the win, but set the tone early for the Aggies, striking out six Razorbacks and allowing two hits over four innings of work.

Freshman pitcher Shane Sdao was given the win on the mound for Texas A&M, which is making its first appearance in the SEC Tournament championship since 2016.

The Aggies will face the winner of No. 1 Florida and No. 4 Vanderbilt for the conference tournament title on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Arkansas will learn its NCAA Tournament fate on Monday at 11 a.m. during the NCAA selection show on ESPN2. The 16 regional sites will be announced Sunday night.