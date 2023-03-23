Arkansas falls to UConn in Sweet 16

The Razorbacks are heading home after a hard-fought run through the NCAA Tournament.

LAS VEGAS — The University of Arkansas men's basketball season is over.

After reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season, the No. 8 seed Razorbacks suffered a season-ending loss to fourth-seeded Connecticut 88-65 Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Freshman guard Anthony Black led the way for the Razorbacks with 20 points, five steals and four rebounds, while junior guard Ricky Council added 17 points and three rebounds.

The Razorbacks never led in the 23-point loss. Earlier in the week, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said he thought Connecticut was the best rebounding team left in the tournament.

The Huskies proved that statement correct, outrebounding Arkansas 43 to 31 with 11 offensive rebounds.

Connecticut sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins was a force inside the paint and from behind the three-point line.

Hawkins scored a game-high 24 points on 6-of-13 shooting and his three three-pointers came during times Arkansas was on the brink of shifting momentum in its favor.