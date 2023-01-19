Arkansas falls to Missouri for fourth straight loss

Davonte Davis led the Hogs with 18 points as Arkansas drops to 1-5 in the SEC.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas men's basketball team had an opportunity to complete the season sweep over Missouri but fell just short 79-76 Wednesday night at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

Davonte Davis scored a game-high 18 points for the Razorbacks, who led 35-34 at the half after the Jacksonville native knocked down a three with just four seconds left on the clock.

Early in the second half, the Hogs started to take control with a 16-4 run. Ricky Council, Jordan Walsh and Anthony Black all threw down dunks within a minute to give Arkansas a 49-47 lead with 12:22 to play.

Black added 15 points for the Razorbacks on 4-of-9 shooting and collected seven assists and eight rebounds, while Council added 13 points.

With roughly five minutes left in the game, Arkansas led 67-57. However, the Tigers wouldn't go away.

Missouri put together a 10-0 run capped with a game-tying three from Deandre Gholston with 1:01 left to play.

Gholston scored 16 points for the Tigers on 5-of-11 shooting, while Kobe Brown shot 60% from the floor and led Missouri with 17 points.

The Hogs fell into foul trouble toward the end of the game with Kamani Johnson, Makhi Mitchell, Jordan Walsh and Davis all fouling out.

You can say it’s a step forward but it doesn’t matter, we didn’t win - Anthony Black after the loss to Mizzou #wps — Cierra Clark (@CierraClarkTV) January 19, 2023

In total, 55 fouls were committed between Arkansas and Missouri.

Black hit a three-pointer with two seconds left on the clock to bring the Tigers' lead to 77-76, but Sean East buried two free throws to give Missouri the 79-76 victory.

The Razorbacks shot 46% (23-50) from the field and 41% (7-17) from three, while Missouri shot 44% (22-49) from the field and 25% (5-20) from three.

Missouri shot 40 free throws compared to Arkansas's 26 attempts. The Razorbacks committed 21 turnovers in the loss.