Razorbacks

Arkansas struggles from three, falls to Tennessee

The Razorback women's basketball team shot 6-of-33 from three in the loss and is now 6-7 in SEC play.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Points were hard to come by for the University of Arkansas women's basketball team against Tennessee on Thursday.

The Razorbacks (19-9, 6-7 SEC) never held a lead against the Volunteers (19-9, 11-2) and lost 87-67 in front of an announced crowd of 3,243 people at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Led by redshirt senior forward Erynn Barnum's game-high 25 points, Arkansas shot 35.6% from the field including 6-of-33 from three (18.2%), marking the third-worst shooting night from behind the arc for the Razorbacks this season.

Arkansas shot 16.6% from three in a 92-46 loss to South Carolina on Jan. 22 and 13% in a 54-51 victory over Auburn on Feb. 5.

Redshirt senior guard Chrissy Carr delivered 14 points for the Razorbacks, while sophomore guard Samara Spencer added 10 points and a game-high nine assists.

Arkansas finished with a season-low five turnovers.

Tennessee got to work right from the opening tipoff, making five of its first seven shots to take a quick 11-2 lead with 6:25 left in the first quarter.

The Volunteers built their lead with efficient shooting and attacked the Razorbacks' defense from all three levels of the floor. Tennessee shot 46.4% from the field and 36% from three and led by as many as 29 points in the contest.

Senior forward Rickea Jackson made two threes in the first quarter to give the Volunteers a 25-9 lead after the first 10 minutes of action.

Jackson led Tennessee with 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds. Senior guard Jordan Horston added 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists to go along with junior guard Darby Tess' 11 points.

Arkansas went 3:20 without making a shot from the floor to start the second quarter before Spencer nailed a three and Barnum put in a layup to cut the Volunteers' lead to 32-15 with 5:55 to play in the first half.

Darby responded with a three to spark a 9-0 run for Tennessee, who led 44-22 at the half.

Arkansas never got within single digits in the second half for its fourth consecutive regular-season loss to the Volunteers.

The Razorbacks return to action on Sunday against Georgia. Coverage from Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., begins at 11 a.m. Central on the SEC Network.

