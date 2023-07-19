SEC Media Days: Arkansas focusing on 'small details' this season

Sam Pittman, KJ Jefferson, Raheim Sanders and Landon Jackson took the podium at SEC Media Days in Nashville to discuss the upcoming football season.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — House of Pain's "Jump Around," "Free Fallin"' by Tom Petty and "This is How We Roll" by Florida Georgia Line are just some of the songs on Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman's Spotify playlist for the upcoming football season.

But as the Razorbacks took the stage at the Grand Hyatt for SEC Media Days in Nashville on Wednesday, the main tune for the 2023-24 campaign — finishing the job.

"I'm into old songs with a new mix right now," Pittman said. "I thought we got pushed around [last year]."

Arkansas finished 7-6 last season with four losses in one-possession games.

"This year I just need to... trust myself," Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson said. "Don't let the moment be too big for me."

Of the four defeats, three came at the hands of SEC opponents. The Hogs lost 23-21 to Texas A&M, dropped a home game to LSU 13-10 and fell short to Missouri 29-27.

Arkansas defensive lineman Landon Jackson said the team is focusing on the small details this year.

"Those games where we're losing by two and three, we've got to be able to capitalize and win those games," Jackson said. "I feel like that will make us a much better team."

The Hogs are searching for their first 10-win season since 2011, and to help them reach their goals, Pittman and Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek brought in three fresh but familiar faces.

Offensive coordinator Dan Enos, defensive coordinator Travis Williams and director of strength and conditioning Ben Sowders all joined Arkansas's coaching staff this offseason.

Enos, who coached at Arkansas from 2015-17, was named offensive coordinator in January as a replacement for Kendal Briles, who accepted the same position at TCU.

He spent the last two years as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Maryland, where he helped the Terrapins to 15 total wins.

He's taking the reigns of an Arkansas offense that averaged 32.5 points per game and racked up 6,128 total yards in 2022, second most all-time in school history.

Jefferson said the new offensive scheme under Enos mirrors a professional style and operates slower than Razorback offenses in the past.

"In this offense, there's a lot on the quarterback," Jefferson said. "I have a lot more freedom to do different things, audible out of different plays... it's fun to be in and a learning tool for me, especially for the next level."

While the new offense allows Jefferson to be more creative, it will also give Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders a chance to showcase his versatility out of the backfield.

Last year, Sanders emerged as one of the nation's premier running backs with 1,443 rushing yards, second most in the SEC and 13th nationally. He also had 12 total touchdowns to secure First-Team All-SEC honors.

Sanders is excited to open up his game with more passing-catching opportunities in Enos' offense.

"Just going out for routes more," Sanders said. "[Enos] is the type of offensive coordinator that wants the running backs to get out, and he's the type of guy that wants KJ [Jefferson] to hit the check down as well."

On the defensive side of the ball, Williams replaces Barry Odom, who left the Razorbacks for a head coaching job at UNLV.

Williams spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator at UCF but is familiar with SEC football, having played for Auburn from 2001-05 before joining the Tigers' coaching staff for numerous stints spanning from 2009 to 2020.

"I wanted someone that understood [being in the SEC]," Pittman said. "I like his style. He's aggressive. I like the fact that he's going to keep four linemen on the defensive line... he was so positive, and he had a reputation... as a recruiter."

Under Odom, the Hogs wouldn't hesitate to rush three and drop eight, giving opposing offenses a chance to settle in and establish a rhythm. Williams brings an intimidating defensive style to Arkansas that plays physically, confidently and soundly.

It's a defensive scheme that pairs great with experience, as the Razorbacks return 60% of their defensive production this season.

"[Williams] is a great guy," Jackson said. "His energy alone brings so much to our defense, so I really like working with him."

Arkansas lost four games by a combined nine points last season, and Pittman said a lack of size, toughness and physicality played a factor in the team coming up short.

It's an area the program wanted to improve this year, which led to the hiring of Sowders from Louisville as the director of strength and conditioning.

"I thought there was a change that we needed," Pittman said. "Nothing negative about anybody... a change was needed, and I think you see the kids we brought. They have changed."

Jackson's frame at Media Days is visual proof that Sowders has immediately impacted the team's conditioning.

According to Pittman, Jackson has gained over 40 pounds and now weighs around 280.

"Coach Sowders really stresses all the little details," Jackson said. "If the workout is at 3 p.m. [and you get] there at 2:55, you're on the Stairmaster, you're doing up-downs. It's all the little details we're trying to perfect right now and I think it'll play into the season."

Although Pittman, Jefferson, Jackson and Sanders filled the room with laughs and smiles during their SEC Media Days press conference, the 2023-24 season is all business for the Razorbacks.

They're entering the season with the mindset that there "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."

And yes, that 2003 hit by Michael McDonald is also on Pittman's Spotify rotation.

2023-24 Arkansas football schedule

*Dates and times are subject to change; All times Central

Sept. 2: vs. Western Carolina (3 p.m.)

Sept. 9: vs. Kent State (3 p.m.)

Sept. 16: vs. BYU (6:30 p.m)

Sept. 23: @ LSU (TBA)

Sept. 30: vs. Texas A&M (AT&T Stadium, TBA)

Oct. 7: @ Ole Miss (TBA)

Oct. 14: @ Alabama (TBA)

Oct. 21: vs. Mississippi State (TBA)

Nov. 4: @ Florida (TBA)

Nov. 11: vs. Auburn (TBA)

Nov. 18: vs. Florida International (TBA)

Nov. 24: vs. Missouri (TBA)

2023 SEC Media Days press conference with Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman: