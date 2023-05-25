Arkansas football dismisses student-athlete amid allegations

The University of Arkansas and its athletic department issued a statement Thursday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas football player was dismissed from the team Thursday following allegations made earlier this week.

The university hasn't revealed the identity of the student-athlete due to FERPA student privacy regulations.

Statement from Arkansas Athletics:

"Upon gaining knowledge of the allegations against a student-athlete earlier this week, we immediately informed the University’s Title IX office of the allegations. The student-athlete is no longer a member of the football team."

Statement from the University of Arkansas:



"After being made aware of the allegations, we notified the relevant offices on our campus. Due to FERPA student privacy regulations, we are unable to provide more information at this time."