FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Southeastern Conference released the men’s basketball conference opponents for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday. The Razorbacks will play five teams both home and away including Alabama, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M.

Arkansas will additionally host Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and Mississippi State while traveling to Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

NOTES:

· This season will be just the second time since the Razorbacks joined the SEC (1991-92) that the Arkansas and Kentucky will meet twice during the same regular season. The only other time came in 2013-14 when Arkansas swept Kentucky with a pair of overtime victories. First, Arkansas beat #13 Kentucky in Fayetteville (Jan. 14, 2014). Then, the Razorbacks handed the 17th-ranked Wildcats a 71-67 setback in Rupp Arena (Feb. 27, 2014).

· Arkansas and Missouri will be playing a home-and-home series in each of the now 11 years since the Tigers joined the SEC (2012-13).

· Arkansas and LSU have met for a home-and-home series in all but two seasons since the Razorbacks joined the SEC (1991-92). The Razorbacks and Tigers only met once in 2013 (at Baton Rouge) and just once in 2015 (in Fayetteville).

· Arkansas and Texas A&M will be scheduled to play a home-and-home series for the ninth time in the now 11 years since the Aggies joined the conference. The teams played twice in the Aggies’ inaugural season in the SEC (2012-13) and only met once in 2014 and 2015. The teams have been scheduled to play twice each regular season every year since the 2015-16 season. Note: the teams only played once in 2020-21 due to COVID.

· Arkansas and Tennessee will only play once in 2022-23, marking the fifth time over nine years the schools will have a single-game series. Four of those five have one thing in common … being played in Thompson-Boling Arena (2023, 2021, 2019 and 2017). Since 2013-14, Arkansas will be playing in Knoxville for the ninth time as compared to five meetings being played in Fayetteville and two at the SEC Tournament.