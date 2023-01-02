Razorbacks make 2023 Signing Class official with top-ranked prospect

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas football program made its 2023 Class official on Wednesday and landed the top-ranked recruit in the state, according to multiple outlets.
Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter signed his National Letter of Intent with Coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks and joins a 2023 Class that consists of 30 signees— 20 high school athletes and 10 college transfers.
Easter compiled 45 catches for 679 yards, six touchdowns in two varsity seasons as a Panther. The 6-foot-5-inch tight end was responsible for 12 pancake blocks and is ranked the No. 1 player in Arkansas by 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3.
The consensus four-star prospect was also rated the No. 6 tight end nationally by ESPN and the No. 7 tight end in the country according to 247Sports.
Easter picked Arkansas over Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Kansas, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Tenessee, Texas A&M and others.
In addition to the 23 student-athletes Arkansas signed during the December signing period, the program added five college transfers and one high school signee on Wednesday to complete its 2023 Class.
Pittman and his staff were busy recruiting all over the country as the 2023 Signing Class has representation from 13 different states— Texas (7), Alabama (3), Arkansas (4), Georgia (4), Florida (2), Michigan (2), Oklahoma (2), Illinois (1), Maryland (1), Mississippi (1), North Carolina (1), South Carolina (1) and Tennessee (1).
Transfer quarterback Jacolby Criswell (Morrilton), defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. (North Little Rock), offensive lineman Joey Su'a (Bentonville) and Easter are the four in-state signees.
In total, Arkansas signed 13 offensive players (4 OL, 4 WR, 2 QB, 2 TE, 1 RB) and 17 defensive players (8 DB, 5 DL, 4 LB).
According to Arkansas Athletics, 17 of the 24 December signees enrolled early and are already participating in offseason workouts. The university also said all five transfers in the late signing period have enrolled and are participating in offseason workouts for a total of 22 new Razorbacks this spring.
247Sports ranks Arkansas's 2023 Class as the No. 22 class nationally and the No. 9 class in the SEC, making it the best-ranked overall class by 247Sports since 2015.
It also marks the first time since 2015-16 the Razorbacks have secured consecutive top 25 recruiting classes, per 247Sports recruiting rankings.
As for execution in the transfer portal, 247Sports has Arkansas as the No. 19 transfer class nationally and the No. 6 transfer class in the SEC.
Here's a breakdown of the Razorbacks' 2023 Signing Class:
February Signing Period
Tyrone Broden^, WR, 6-7, 210 lbs, Detroit, Mich., West Bloomfield HS/Bowling Green State
Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 210 lbs, Ashdown, Ark., Ashdown HS
Trajan Jeffcoat^, DL, 6-4, 269 lbs, Columbia, S.C., Irmo HS/Missouri
Lorando Johnson^, DB, 6-0, 193 lbs, Lancaster, Texas, Lancaster HS/Baylor
Isaac TeSlaa^, WR, 6-4, 215 lbs, Hudsonville, Mich., Unity Christian HS/Hillsdale College
Alfahiym Walcott^, DB, 6-2, 211 lbs, Wilmington, N.C., Laney HS/Baylor
December Signing Period
Andrew Armstrong^, WR, 6-4, 189 lbs, Dallas, Bishop Dunne HS/Texas A&M-Commerce
Isaiah Augustave, RB, 6-2, 205 lbs, Naples, Fla., Naples HS
Joshua Braun^, OL, 6-6, 335 lbs, Live Oak, Fla., Suwannee HS/Florida
Jaylon Braxton^, DB, 6-0, 180 lbs, Frisco, Texas, Lone Star HS
Luke Brown^, OL, 6-6, 320, Paris, Tenn., Henry Country HS
Jacolby Criswell^, QB, 6-1, 225 lbs, Morrilton, Ark., Morrilton HS/North Carolina
Carson Dean^, LB, 6-4, 230 lbs, Frisco, Texas, Hebron HS
Davion Dozier, WR, 6-4, 195 lbs, Moody, Ala., Moody HS
Christian Ford, DB, 6-0, 185 lbs, McKinney, Texas, McKinney HS
Ian Geffrard, DL, 6-5, 370 lbs, Mableton, Ga., Whitefield Academy
Antonio Grier^, LB, 6-1, 220 lbs, Atlanta, Mays HS/USF
Dylan Hasz^, DB, 5-11, 175 lba, Bixby, Okla., Bixby HS
Luke Hasz^, TE, 6-3, 245 lbs, Bixby, Okla., Bixby HS
Kaleb James, DL, 6-4, 260 lbs, Mansfield, Texas, Mansfield HS
RJ Johnson^, DB, 6-3, 182 lbs, Locust Grove, Ga., Eagles Landing Christian Academy
TJ Metcalf^, DB, 6-1, 185 lbs, Birmingham, Ala., Pinson Valley HS
John Morgan^, DL, 6-2, 265 lbs, Upper Marlboro, Md., DeMatha Catholic HS/Pitt
Paris Patterson^, OL, 6-6, 340 lbs, East St. Louis, Ill., East St. Louis HS
Quincy Rhodes Jr., DL, 6-6, 340 lbs, North Little Rock, Ark., North Little Rock HS
Alex Sanford, LB, 6-1, 230 lbs, Oxford, Miss., Oxford HS
Malachi Singleton^, QB, 6-1, 220 lbs, Kennesaw, Ga., North Cobb HS
Brad Spence^, LB, 6-2, 225 lbs, Houston, Klein Forest HS
Joey Su'a^, OL, 6-4, 331 lbs, Bentonville, Ark., Bentonville HS
Dallas Young^, DB, 6-0, 185 lbs, Gardendale, Ala., Gardendale HS
^ Early enrollee