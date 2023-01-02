Razorbacks make 2023 Signing Class official with top-ranked prospect

The 2023 Class consists of 30 signees— 20 high school athletes and 10 college transfers. 247Sports ranks it as Arkansas's best overall class since 2015.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas football program made its 2023 Class official on Wednesday and landed the top-ranked recruit in the state, according to multiple outlets.

Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter signed his National Letter of Intent with Coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks and joins a 2023 Class that consists of 30 signees— 20 high school athletes and 10 college transfers.

Easter compiled 45 catches for 679 yards, six touchdowns in two varsity seasons as a Panther. The 6-foot-5-inch tight end was responsible for 12 pancake blocks and is ranked the No. 1 player in Arkansas by 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3.

The consensus four-star prospect was also rated the No. 6 tight end nationally by ESPN and the No. 7 tight end in the country according to 247Sports.

Easter picked Arkansas over Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Kansas, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Tenessee, Texas A&M and others.

In addition to the 23 student-athletes Arkansas signed during the December signing period, the program added five college transfers and one high school signee on Wednesday to complete its 2023 Class.

Pittman and his staff were busy recruiting all over the country as the 2023 Signing Class has representation from 13 different states— Texas (7), Alabama (3), Arkansas (4), Georgia (4), Florida (2), Michigan (2), Oklahoma (2), Illinois (1), Maryland (1), Mississippi (1), North Carolina (1), South Carolina (1) and Tennessee (1).

Transfer quarterback Jacolby Criswell (Morrilton), defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. (North Little Rock), offensive lineman Joey Su'a (Bentonville) and Easter are the four in-state signees.

In total, Arkansas signed 13 offensive players (4 OL, 4 WR, 2 QB, 2 TE, 1 RB) and 17 defensive players (8 DB, 5 DL, 4 LB).

According to Arkansas Athletics, 17 of the 24 December signees enrolled early and are already participating in offseason workouts. The university also said all five transfers in the late signing period have enrolled and are participating in offseason workouts for a total of 22 new Razorbacks this spring.

247Sports ranks Arkansas's 2023 Class as the No. 22 class nationally and the No. 9 class in the SEC, making it the best-ranked overall class by 247Sports since 2015.

It also marks the first time since 2015-16 the Razorbacks have secured consecutive top 25 recruiting classes, per 247Sports recruiting rankings.

As for execution in the transfer portal, 247Sports has Arkansas as the No. 19 transfer class nationally and the No. 6 transfer class in the SEC.

Here's a breakdown of the Razorbacks' 2023 Signing Class:

February Signing Period

Tyrone Broden^, WR, 6-7, 210 lbs, Detroit, Mich., West Bloomfield HS/Bowling Green State

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 210 lbs, Ashdown, Ark., Ashdown HS

Trajan Jeffcoat^, DL, 6-4, 269 lbs, Columbia, S.C., Irmo HS/Missouri

Lorando Johnson^, DB, 6-0, 193 lbs, Lancaster, Texas, Lancaster HS/Baylor

Isaac TeSlaa^, WR, 6-4, 215 lbs, Hudsonville, Mich., Unity Christian HS/Hillsdale College

Alfahiym Walcott^, DB, 6-2, 211 lbs, Wilmington, N.C., Laney HS/Baylor

December Signing Period

Andrew Armstrong^, WR, 6-4, 189 lbs, Dallas, Bishop Dunne HS/Texas A&M-Commerce

Isaiah Augustave, RB, 6-2, 205 lbs, Naples, Fla., Naples HS

Joshua Braun^, OL, 6-6, 335 lbs, Live Oak, Fla., Suwannee HS/Florida

Jaylon Braxton^, DB, 6-0, 180 lbs, Frisco, Texas, Lone Star HS

Luke Brown^, OL, 6-6, 320, Paris, Tenn., Henry Country HS

Jacolby Criswell^, QB, 6-1, 225 lbs, Morrilton, Ark., Morrilton HS/North Carolina

Carson Dean^, LB, 6-4, 230 lbs, Frisco, Texas, Hebron HS

Davion Dozier, WR, 6-4, 195 lbs, Moody, Ala., Moody HS

Christian Ford, DB, 6-0, 185 lbs, McKinney, Texas, McKinney HS

Ian Geffrard, DL, 6-5, 370 lbs, Mableton, Ga., Whitefield Academy

Antonio Grier^, LB, 6-1, 220 lbs, Atlanta, Mays HS/USF

Dylan Hasz^, DB, 5-11, 175 lba, Bixby, Okla., Bixby HS

Luke Hasz^, TE, 6-3, 245 lbs, Bixby, Okla., Bixby HS

Kaleb James, DL, 6-4, 260 lbs, Mansfield, Texas, Mansfield HS

RJ Johnson^, DB, 6-3, 182 lbs, Locust Grove, Ga., Eagles Landing Christian Academy

TJ Metcalf^, DB, 6-1, 185 lbs, Birmingham, Ala., Pinson Valley HS

John Morgan^, DL, 6-2, 265 lbs, Upper Marlboro, Md., DeMatha Catholic HS/Pitt

Paris Patterson^, OL, 6-6, 340 lbs, East St. Louis, Ill., East St. Louis HS

Quincy Rhodes Jr., DL, 6-6, 340 lbs, North Little Rock, Ark., North Little Rock HS

Alex Sanford, LB, 6-1, 230 lbs, Oxford, Miss., Oxford HS

Malachi Singleton^, QB, 6-1, 220 lbs, Kennesaw, Ga., North Cobb HS

Brad Spence^, LB, 6-2, 225 lbs, Houston, Klein Forest HS

Joey Su'a^, OL, 6-4, 331 lbs, Bentonville, Ark., Bentonville HS

Dallas Young^, DB, 6-0, 185 lbs, Gardendale, Ala., Gardendale HS