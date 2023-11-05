Arkansas guard Mark withdraws from NBA Draft, maintains eligibility

Tramon Mark, who transferred from Houston to Arkansas on April 9, will play for the Razorbacks next season after withdrawing from the 2023 NBA Draft.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas transfer guard Tramon Mark will spend the 2023-24 season in Fayetteville after withdrawing his name from the 2023 NBA Draft, Jon Rothstein with CBS Sports reported Tuesday.

Mark, 6-6, 195 pounds, spent the last three years at the University of Houston and entered the transfer portal on April 1 before committing to the Razorbacks on April 9.

The Dickinson, Texas, native has two years left of college eligibility. He is expected to be a key piece of Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman's backcourt, which consists of freshman Layden Blocker (Sunrise Christian HS), Washington freshman-transfer Keyon Menifield, Temple grad-transfer Khalif Battle and Cincinnati grad-transfer Jeremiah Davenport.

Louisville grad-transfer El Ellis, Davonte Davis and Jordan Walsh also entered their names into the NBA Draft. They have until May 31 to withdraw and maintain their college eligibility.

Many expect Walsh to remain in the draft after having a solid showing at the NBA Draft Combine last week, recording 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in a scrimmage on May 18.

According to CBS Sports, the 19-year-old is the No. 51 overall prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft and is slotted as a late first-round or early second-round pick in a handful of mock drafts.

Unlike Walsh, Mark didn't receive an invite to the NBA Combine despite finishing fourth in scoring for the University of Houston with 10.1 points, adding 4.6 rebounds per game for the Cougars, who were a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Mark scored a season-high 26 points in an 84-61 victory against Auburn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 18.

The Razorbacks are also keeping a close eye on former North Dakota State forward Grant Nelson, who also has until May 31 to withdraw from the NBA Draft process, and five-star recruit Ron Holland, a forward from Duncanville High School (Texas) who is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 class.