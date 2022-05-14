x
University Of Arkansas

Arkansas men's track and field wins SEC Outdoor Championship

The Razorback women finished in 2nd place
Credit: Arkansas Athletics/@RazorbackTF

The Arkansas men's track and field team is the SEC champion.

The Razorbacks completed the triple crown (cross country, indoor, outdoor) after defending their SEC title this weekend in Oxford, Miss.

Arkansas finished ahead of second place Alabama as the only two teams to earn more than 100 points. 

On the women's side, the Hogs came in second place thanks to a great meet from Britton Wilson, becoming the first to win the 400 meters and 400 meter hurdles at the same SEC Championships.

Other event winners for Arkansas included: Andrew Kibet in the men's 3000m steeplechase, Patrick Kiprop in the men's 5K and Amanda Fassold in women's pole vault. 

