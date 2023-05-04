Arkansas guard Pinion returning for sophomore season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas guard Joseph Pinion announced his intent to return to the Razorbacks for his sophomore season on social media Thursday.
The Morrilton native averaged 2.4 points in 26 games. He averaged 5.4 minutes per game and shot 44% from the field, including an efficient 38% from three.
In fact, 13 of his 21 made field goals were three-pointers.
Pinion's two best games came in January when he scored 13 points off the bench to help the Razorbacks beat Missouri 74-68 on Jan. 4 and Ole Miss 67-57 on Jan. 21.
He set two Razorback records this season: Most free throw attempts in a season without a miss (7-of-7) and most minutes played in a season without a turnover (148).
Pinion, an ESPN four-star recruit at Morrilton High School, led the Devil Dogs to the 4A state title game in 2021 before falling to Mills University Studies 49-46 at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
Pinion joins forwards Trevon Brazile and Jalen Graham as Razorbacks who have announced their return next season, while guards Nick Smith, Davonte Davis and Ricky Council have entered their names into the 2023 NBA Draft.