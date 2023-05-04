Arkansas guard Pinion returning for sophomore season

The Morrilton native set two records for the Razorbacks this past season despite averaging 5.4 minutes per game.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas guard Joseph Pinion announced his intent to return to the Razorbacks for his sophomore season on social media Thursday.

per source i will be returning 🫡 — Joseph Pinion (@josephpinion2) April 6, 2023

The Morrilton native averaged 2.4 points in 26 games. He averaged 5.4 minutes per game and shot 44% from the field, including an efficient 38% from three.

In fact, 13 of his 21 made field goals were three-pointers.

Pinion's two best games came in January when he scored 13 points off the bench to help the Razorbacks beat Missouri 74-68 on Jan. 4 and Ole Miss 67-57 on Jan. 21.

He set two Razorback records this season: Most free throw attempts in a season without a miss (7-of-7) and most minutes played in a season without a turnover (148).

Pinion, an ESPN four-star recruit at Morrilton High School, led the Devil Dogs to the 4A state title game in 2021 before falling to Mills University Studies 49-46 at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.