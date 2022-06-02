Arkansas Razorbacks extend Pittman's contract to 2027 season

Arkansas football head Coach Sam Pittman has signed a new contract with the University of Arkansas.

The contract increases his base compensation and extends his employment agreement through potentially the 2027 season based on on-field success, according to a press release.

The new five-year agreement began retroactively on January 1, 2022 and is effective through December 31, 2026.

The agreement would be extended an additional year, through December 31, 2027, if Pittman leads Arkansas to seven wins in any one season (inclusive of a bowl game against a Power 5 or Top 25 team) during the term of the contract.

“Coach Pittman and his staff have done a tremendous job quickly restoring the pride and belief in our football program,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “There is no doubt, Coach Pittman has proven to be the right man to lead our football team. He has earned this opportunity with the success he and his staff have had on the field and on the recruiting trail. Last fall, we won four trophies, including one for our victory in the Outback Bowl, and enjoyed our best season in a decade, and I believe we’re just getting started. I look forward to continuing to work with Coach Pittman as we build our football program back to elite status.”

Terms of the new deal raise Pittman’s base salary to $5 million annually with compensation escalators based on the number of wins per season and incentive bonuses based on postseason success.

“Arkansas is where I want to be, this is my dream job,” Pittman said. “I am so grateful for our University and Hunter for believing in me, our coaches and staff and the program we’re building. We are all excited to continue to build on what we’ve done and continue to make our fans and the whole state of Arkansas proud of our football team.”

Arkansas hosts seven games in Fayetteville for the first time ever this fall, beginning with Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN on Saturday, Sept. 3.