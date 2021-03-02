Arkansas Razorbacks to play A-State at War Memorial Stadium in 2025

The University of Arkansas has signed an amendment to an existing agreement with the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism to bring two additional Razorback football games to central Arkansas in future seasons and extend the overall agreement through the 2025 season.

“We are grateful to the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism and War Memorial Stadium for working with us to be able to host some historic in-state matchups at War Memorial Stadium, while also allowing us to host Southeastern Conference games on our campus,” Arkansas Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “The Razorback program belongs to our entire state and as we have shown in many of our sports, it is important that we continue to maintain a presence in Central Arkansas. It is also essential we provide our coaching staff the opportunity to showcase our campus during SEC games to potential student-athletes.”