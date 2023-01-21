No. 25 Arkansas returns to win column against Ole Miss

Freshman guard Anthony Black scored a game-high 17 points to help the Razorbacks snap a four-game losing streak.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Freshman guard Anthony Black scored a game-high 17 points and finished with a game-high eight assists to help No. 25 Arkansas to a 69-57 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

The win snaps a four-game losing streak for the Hogs (13-6, 2-5 SEC).

During the losing slump, the Razorbacks shot 35.2% from three. Arkansas put those woes aside against the Rebels, finishing 45.6% from the floor and 40% from behind the arc, including 5-of-9 from three in the second half.

Arkansas and Ole Miss (9-10, 1-6 SEC) traded baskets in the first half as the Hogs spent most of the time playing catch up.

Junior guard Davonte Davis put in a fastbreak layup with 9:37 remaining in the first half to cut the Rebels' lead to 19-18. Davis finished with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting.

Freshman guard Joseph Pinion had another great outing from the floor. Pinion scored back-to-back buckets with just under three minutes to play in the first half to give Arkansas a 29-25 lead.

Following consecutive three-pointers by Ole Miss senior forward Myles Burnes, Pinion drilled a three to put Arkansas ahead 32-27.

Pinion scored 13 points and shot 50% from the field, including 3-of-6 from three to go along with five rebounds.

Five minutes into the second half, the Razorbacks extended their lead to 41-31 thanks to a three from Davis.

Arkansas led wire-to-wire in the second half and didn't allow Ole Miss to get within 10 points.

Freshman guard Jordan Walsh finished with 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds for Arkansas. The Hogs held the Rebels to 44.2% from the field and 38.2% from three.

Arkansas's defense forced 17 turnovers in the victory.