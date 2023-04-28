Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg selected by Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders selected the offensive lineman with the 97th overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg is heading to Washington.

The Washington Commanders selected the Razorback with the No. 97 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Mo.

Stromberg, 6-4, 313 pounds, ended his collegiate career with 25 straight starts and claimed the Jacobs Blocking Trophy last season, awarded to the league's best offensive lineman.

The 2022 First-Team All-SEC offensive lineman was the anchor for an Arkansas offense that gained 6,128 yards, one of the most productive in program history.

Stromberg finished his college career with an 82.4 blocking grade and allowed only four sacks in his four seasons at Arkansas.