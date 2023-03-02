Graham shines off the bench, Hogs escape South Carolina

Arkansas forward Jalen Graham scored a team-high 16 points on 80% shooting off the bench to help the Razorbacks get back to .500 in the SEC.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas senior forward Jalen Graham scored a team-high 16 points on 80% shooting off the bench to help the Razorbacks escape with a 65-63 victory over South Carolina on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

It's the Hogs (16-7, 5-5 SEC) first road win of the season and fourth straight against an SEC opponent.

Junior guard Davonte Davis added 15 points and four rebounds for Arkansas, while freshman guard Anthony Black delivered an all-around performance with 13 points, six rebounds and a team-high four assists.

Graham took control in the first half.

The Arizona State transfer scored 12 points in the first 20 minutes, including a layup to give the Razorbacks a 19-12 lead with 9:40 in the first half.

Arkansas got to the basket and shot 47.3% from the field with 38 of the team's 65 points coming in the paint.

The Hogs' built a five-point lead after a 6-0 run from South Carolina (8-15, 1-9) and added to it by turning defense into offense.

Davis stole an inbound pass from Gamecocks graduate student forward Hayden Brown, found Black on a quick pass who then threw an alley-oop to Graham to extend Arkansas's lead to 25-18 with 5:37 to play.

Davis ended the half on a powerful note for the Razorbacks, nailing a drifting three-pointer from the corner to send Arkansas into the locker room with a 36-27 lead.

However, South Carolina refused to go away and went on a 10-0 run to storm back.

Sophomore guard Meechie Johnson knocked down a three-pointer and a layup by sophomore guard Jacobi Wright brought the Hogs' lead to 58-54 with 7:15 to play.

Three minutes later, the Gamecocks took the lead 59-58 after junior forward Josh Gray made a pair of free throws.

Arkansas and South Carolina traded the lead six times down the stretch, but an illegal screen gave the Hogs possession up 64-63 with 19.5 remaining.

Davis missed the ensuing free throw, which gave the Gamecocks a chance to win in the final seconds.

The Razorbacks' defense held South Carolina to 41.4% shooting from the field and 36.7% from three; and anchored down to close out the game.

Brown missed the go-ahead shot under the basket and Black hauled in the rebound and sealed Arkansas's victory with a free throw.

Junior guard Ricky Council scored 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting for the Hogs, while freshman guard Jordan Walsh finished with four points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

Arkansas shot 4-of-15 from three as Davis was the only Razorback to make a shot from behind the arc.

Johnson and Gray led the Gamecocks with 20 points each. Gray also hauled in a game-high 14 rebounds.